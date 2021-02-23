A survey from Gartner shows that 70% of Customer service and support employees want to continue working from home after the pandemic ends.

In September 2020, Gartner surveyed 5,000 employees, including 550 customer service professionals, and found that service employees who traditionally did not have many opportunities to WFH are now used to it and like it, and they wish to continue in some capacity once the pandemic is over. This is in line with most service leaders who believe WFH is here to stay post-pandemic. Eighty-one percent of service leaders believe between 30% to 80% of their workforce will primarily be working from home two years from now.

“As service leaders weigh the future of their work from home programs, they’ll have to balance their own visions for the future with employee wishes,” said Lauren Villeneuve, advisory director in the Gartner Customer Service & Support practice. “A key factor should be the impact it has had, and will continue to have, on the employee experience. Leaders will want to understand which focus areas should be prioritized and which should not as they decide where to invest in and optimize their work from home programs.”

Customer service and support leaders working on long-term post-COVID-19 WFH strategies should consider the following: