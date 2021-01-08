Cambridge-based electronic recycler Greentec has confirmed its partnership with Canadian mobile phone retailer, Glentel Inc., to securely collect and recycle used mobile devices. With more than 245 retail outlets across Canada branded as WIRELESSWAVE and Tbooth wireless, Glentel recognizes the implications its high volume of mobile phone sales has on e-waste generation, as users continually upgrade their device. By hosting a cell phone take-back and recycling program at each retail location, this partnership will direct millions of old cell phones away from landfills each year and ensure environmentally safe and responsible disposal.

Greentec specializes in Certified Data Destruction and Sustainable Electronics Recycling, ensuring devices that are disposed of do not pose a privacy or environmental risk to individuals. As a leading expert in the electronic processing and recycling marketplace, Greentec recognizes the threat that mobile phones pose to the environment. With an incredibly short lifespan, mobile phones are quickly disposed of after an average of two years. This year alone, 31 million Canadians are in possession of a smartphone, meaning half of these individuals are likely to be in the market for a new device. This will lead to millions of smartphones being added to the landfill every year, and harmful toxic chemicals from lithium batteries pose a growing environmental and health threat through water and soil contamination.

“All electronic waste is harmful if not disposed of properly, but we see an imminent threat to people from mobile phone waste,” states Greentec President and CEO, Tony Perrotta. “Mobile phones are a staple in society and there is a constant demand for the newer and better models. It’s evident that providers need to help manage the growing amount of discarded cell phones.”

In response to the growing environmental crisis related to improper smartphone disposal, Glentel is now working closely with Greentec to recycle collected devices. Once old smartphones have been collected at Glentel’s retail locations, Greentec ensures all data is destroyed from the device before processing the device for reusable components and recyclable materials. This provides a highly convenient solution for consumers who may want to recycle their device properly, but are unsure where to go for disposal services that will completely remove their personal data.

It is becoming increasingly clear that greater action is required by electronics manufacturers, retailers, and consumers to help protect the environment from growing levels of e-waste. Together, Greentec and Glentel are promoting a sustainable, circular economy, with a partnership that offers mobile consumers a convenient device recycling solution.

