EfficientIP launched new Channel Partner Program offerings, called SmartPartner, including a new category designed specifically for Service Providers as well as a Partner Delivery certification.

“Most vendors provide basic product training, but often lack implementation or delivery training, requiring significant investment from partners. EfficientIP not only provides holistic product training, but also includes implementation and delivery, and all at no cost to the partners,” Leonard Dahan, VP of Worldwide Channels said. “We know the methodology through and through and want to share that with our valued partners to fully enable them while ensuring they are confident in the solution they are offering to their customers.”

Also included in the EfficientIP SmartPartner Program is a specialized Welcome Pack to guide the onboarding process for new partners for strategic sales and delivery engagement. The Welcome Pack provides comprehensive and dedicated support to ensure full confidence in offering the EfficientIP solution to customers, including complementary delivery team support on the first three deployments, demo or NFR licenses, and access to EfficientIP’s internal Marketing and BDR resources.

“Our goal is to ensure that all of our partners’ projects are successes, which is why we have

developed this investment in them,” Dahan said. “The SmartPartner Program brings a unique offering to the marketplace and further establishes EfficientIP as a partner of choice in the channel sector.”

See www.efficientip.com for more details.