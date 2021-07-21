Michelle Ragusa-McBain is taking on the MSP community for Cisco in an effort to build more inclusivity. Cisco is a large entity with lots of moving parts and silos. It is not easy for channel partners to navigate and learn how to work with companies like Cisco. Michelle’s new role is to change all that.

In today’s digital-first economy, it is complicated to make changes in any business. Yet, that is exactly what happened over the pandemic. We all witnessed that when change was not an option, change happened, and fast!

If you are one of the 80,000 MSPs on the planet, then you know how to help your clients with your mix of managed services. That said, there is always room to go deeper and wider especially as you are now tasked with helping them in their digital transformation.

It’s an opportunity to help your clients much more and maybe expand into a few new markets. How do MSPs digest what vendors offer to a deep enough level to help them see how everything fits together? How do large vendors help their partners with what they need to expand?

