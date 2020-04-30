As industries are adjusting to the “new normal” the world currently finds itself in, businesses and merchants are grappling with how to adapt to the new reality of the markets and economy. Go-to-market plans, sales pipelines and revenue goals are being re-defined by the day as the impact becomes more severe. Despite all of the uncertainty businesses must continue to press on as best as possible.

Now more than ever, a company’s best defense to manage through the disruption and keep moving forward is to lean into their partner ecosystem. It is the strength and diversity of their ecosystem that will enable businesses to pivot and adapt to new customer and market needs quickly and maintain some semblance of business as usual.

Digital River, a global ecommerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, is working with its partners to navigate these challenging times. They recently announced a partnership with Magento, an Adobe company and leading provider of commerce innovations to merchants and brands across industries. By combining Digital River’s world-class global payments and risk protection services with the flexibility and control of the Magento commerce platform, brands can build a customizable ecommerce solution allowing them to expand into new global markets, while giving customers the localized experience they expect.

“The complexity of global merchants’ demands can no longer be met by a single, full-stack ecommerce provider,” said Mike French, Vice President of Partnerships and Alliances for Digital River. “Partnering with Magento and a world-class system integrator like diconium means brands now have the flexibility to use Magento for full control of commerce management and shopper experience, while deploying Digital River’s unique Merchant and Seller of Record business model.”

French added, “We want merchants to be able to focus on their brand, knowing that Digital River is taking on the risk and responsibility for all key financial elements of their online sale, including compliance with country-specific trade and tax laws, as well as collecting and remitting all payments and taxes, a combination of services we call The Onshore Advantage™. We take something very complex and make it easy for merchants.”

“We have a long history with Magento, and now our new partnership with Digital River allows us to integrate the systems in a modular and secure way that is repeatable,” said Roland Oberdorfer, managing partner at diconium. “By connecting both Magento and Digital River’s Payments & Risk solutions we can help merchants open their sites to sell to customers almost anywhere in the world in a matter of months rather than the years it would take them to do it on their own.”

