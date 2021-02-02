Digital Defense, Inc.announced the integration of its Frontline Vulnerability Manager proprietary scanning technology, part of its Frontline.Cloud cloud-native software as a service (SaaS) platform, with the LogRhythm NexGen SIEM Platform. The combined solution improves threat detection and response through risk-based prioritization and remediation that can be leveraged by any size organization or as part of a comprehensive managed services offering for managed security providers (MSPs) and managed service security providers (MSSPs).

“The Digital Defense Frontline VM integration with the LogRhythm Platform will provide users with a powerful on-demand vulnerability management and threat assessment solution that adds real-time risk and threat posture, helping security teams identify vulnerable systems and prioritize response for faster detection and neutralization of cyber threats,” said Sanjay Raja, vice president of strategy and technical marketing at Digital Defense.

As security information and event management (SIEM) becomes the basis for security operations center (SOC) platforms, integrating vulnerability management and risk posture information helps security teams understand which systems are most severely impacted by threats and provide needed context for security teams to remediate systems. As a member of the LogRhythm Technology Alliance Partner Program, Digital Defense enables clients, MSPs and MSSPs to leverage vulnerability and threat assessment data from Frontline.Cloud that is ingested and correlated by the LogRhythm Platform to assess the risk posture of systems and leverage that data to prioritize threat investigations and remediation efforts.

“The technology integration with Digital Defense allows us to offer our joint customers a more complete security solution and greater protection across the full threat lifecycle,” said James Carder, CSO and VP of Labs, LogRhythm. “It will improve both security teams’ overall threat detection and response capabilities, as well as MSPs’ and MSSPs’ delivery of effective managed detection and response programs.”

The integration supports on-premises, hybrid-cloud and multi-tenant environments to provide the following benefits:

Frontline.Cloud feeds real-time asset information and context into the LogRhythm NextGen SIEM Platform, including deduplication of assets such as virtual, cloud and mobile infrastructures that are dynamic in nature.

In a dedicated dashboard within the LogRhythm Platform, Frontline.Cloud provides customized vulnerability risk and threat posture and prioritization based on business criticality for each asset.

The LogRhythm Platform can provide better prioritization, real-time asset context and risk posture customized for client environments with the goal of empowering security teams to accelerate attack remediation efforts.

The Frontline.Cloud and LogRhythm integration is currently in use by Avertium, a managed security and consulting provider that delivers secure, comprehensive digital solutions, including extended detection and response (XDR).

“The bedrock of Avertium’s approach to XDR is rigorous execution orchestrated through tightly integrating the core technologies a modern security operations center thrives on,” said Paul Caiazzo, SVP of security and compliance at Avertium. “The collaboration between Digital Defense and LogRhythm is a force multiplier that widens visibility, expands scale and accelerates our mission to protect Avertium’s customers worldwide.”

Source: Digital Defense