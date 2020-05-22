Digital Defense, Inc. announced a free, $1 million dollar offer to help healthcare organizations prevent ransomware attacks and maintain focus on important, life-saving endeavors. Cybercriminals are currently using a weapon known as ransomware to create panic in an industry already stressed by the global pandemic. Even more sinister with these crimes is that the thieves are financially benefiting from the chaos by ransoming payment in exchange for the release of keys necessary for IT teams to restore systems disabled by attacks. To help, Digital Defense is offering healthcare institutions free assessments to identify ransomware vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

Hospitals and healthcare entities are being attacked digitally during a time when their resources are stretched and attentions are diverted.Successful ransomware attacks can take confidential data and hold critical technology systems hostage, crippling vital healthcare operations. Digital Defense understands these threats as well as budget constraints hospitals and healthcare businesses currently face. The company is offering a complimentary external and internal ransomware vulnerability assessment to help rapidly identify and prioritize existing vulnerabilities. The goal is to pinpoint weaknesses that are susceptible to a ransomware attack, including CryptoLocker vulnerabilities, and pave the way for swift, proactive remediation.

For more details on the company, please visit their website.