Digital Defense, Inc., a leader in vulnerability and threat management solutions, announced a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) partner program that empowers partners to raise their brand profile, service offerings and proof of value to their customers in the new economics of cloud and on-premises security solutions.

By 2026, 77% of cybersecurity spending is expected to be for externally managed security services. The Digital Defense MSP Partner Program, along with Digital Defense’s cloud-native SaaS platform, Frontline.Cloud, supports the growing trend of customers procuring Security-as-a-Service from MSPs and creates actionable opportunity for MSP, MSSP (managed security service providers) and MDR (managed detection and response) partners to capture their piece of this rapidly growing market.

“MSPs need a strategic partner who truly understands their business – a partner that anticipates market transitions and provides them with actionable plays that create new opportunities to monetize security services and enable them to capture growth,” said Bob Layton, chief revenue officer of Digital Defense. “This year has drastically reshaped how customers do business. Digital Defense is raising the operational maturity level of our partners to meet new market dynamics and deliver clear proof of value to their customers.”

Frontline.Cloud boasts a true multi-tenant architecture that streamlines administration of multiple customers so MSPs can operate at scale. The platform also enables quick and easy deployment for rapid monetization. Other benefits include easy productization with an open framework of APIs, documented integrations with leading ISV solutions and robust customizable reporting that enhances the MSP’s brand and demonstrates proof of value. Building on the company’s established success with its existing partner program for global telecom service providers and VARs, Digital Defense is asserting a new value message to the MSP channel and the buying journey of their customers.

The Digital Defense MSP Partner Program offers benefits such as flexible billing cycles that align to MRR business models, self-provisioning on the Frontline.Cloud platform and procurement directly or through cloud marketplaces including AWS, Azure, Oracle and Google. To learn more about the program, benefits and how to apply, visit: https://www.digitaldefense.com/partners/channel-partners/