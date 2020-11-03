COVID has accelerated a lot of trends, such as more security, more remote work. It also exposed more vulnerability already there. MSPs today are having trouble getting their arms around this and they are looking for solutions to fill the gaps of their security portfolio, as well as seeking new ways to expand their revenue base.

Tommy Wald helps MSPs build a managed security practice. He is an MSP business consultant and has years of experience in the market. He wrote a book called ‘The MSP CEO: Your Guide to Building a Successful MSP Business’.

Digital Defense’s vulnerability and threat management solutions provide organizations with the security foundation needed.

Together Tommy and Bob help MSPs solve their security issues. They work on a consulting basis rather than the typical manufacturer-reseller relationship.