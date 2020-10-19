DH2i, a leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability software, announced the launch of DxOdyssey for IoT. The new edge-optimized Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) solution, ensures end-to-end Zero Trust IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity, for the highest possible levels of security for IoT data, communications, and operations.

DH2i’s new DxOdyssey® for IoT was designed specifically for medium and large organizations architecting IoT deployments, that need secure and discreet network connectivity between the edge devices, datacenter, and cloud. DxOdyssey for IoT answers their call for a single cost-effective network connectivity solution that scales from edge devices to the largest datacenter servers and cloud platforms and is simple to configure and manage. Offered via a small-footprint container (< 250mb), DxOdyssey for IoT enables organizations to build and manage secure, dynamic end-to-end data tunnels between edge device services, datacenter, and cloud hubs, creating a Zero Trust network architecture that virtually eliminates any attack surface.

“DxOdyssey for IoT enables organizations to build secure, dynamic workload-centric connections between edge devices, datacenter, and cloud environments at the highest ROI – all while eliminating network attack surfaces,” said Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder, DH2i. “For the first time, organizations will be freed from traditional IoT connectivity solutions that use VPNs, SD-WANs or open ports which require in-depth networking knowledge, are expensive and tedious to configure, and create large and dangerous attack surfaces.”

