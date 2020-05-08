D&H Canada, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, announces it has established several new credit options in coordination with finance partners including DLL, to support qualified D&H partners during the COVID-19 crisis. The programs cater to the needs of the SMB resellers and MSPs that make up the majority of D&H Canada’s customer base, with no additional requirements to apply and at no additional charge. These include extended deadlines and terms up to 90-days, depending upon the offering. Accounts will be evaluated on an individual basis in order to select options that fit the needs of each partner. The objective is to provide broad-based support and flexibility to D&H Canada partners of all scales and in various markets, giving them the purchasing power to accommodate the increased call for technology at this time.

As a leading partner for the SMB channel, D&H’s ongoing value proposition is to offer flexible, adaptable financing programs to support its customers. D&H’s credit team is dedicated to providing industry leading options along with finance partners such as DLL. Many of D&H Canada’s SMB resellers and VARs have received requests for hundreds or even thousands of monitors, laptops, accessories, peripherals, cables, mobile devices, displays, and other solutions to equip lifesaving and essential organizations. This includes telemedicine and distance learning solutions for healthcare organizations and schools, respectively. That’s in addition to the need to outfit large organizations such as government offices and essential businesses with work-from-home technologies.

To meet these needs, solution providers will have to make purchases well beyond their typical volume of orders, and in an immediate timeframe. Offerings have included large-scale credit increases offered to hundreds of partners at a time on a rolling basis.

D&H has offered extended terms to resellers with open credit accounts directly through the distributor, upon request and on a case-by-case basis, since the COVID-19 crisis began. Each account has been evaluated according to individual need and urgency, offering increased flexibility to partners during this unique period.

For more information on D&H’s current offerings and their finance partners’ programs, please visit D&H Canada’s Financial Services page or email credit@dandh.com for information.