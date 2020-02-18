D&H Canada, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, has launched its new Cloud Solutions program, an MSP-oriented initiative designed to help resellers and VARs make the transition to a hosted, “Everything-as-a-Service” business model. D&H will offer solutions and services from a list of major cloud partners including Axcient, ConnectWise, RingCentral, and Dropbox, encompassing categories such as business management tools, remote monitoring and management, unified communications, contact center services, cloud-based storage, remote access, document management, and back-up and disaster recovery solutions. To oversee this effort in Canada, D&H welcomes cloud market expert Ian Cumming as its new senior cloud development manager. Cumming has close to 25 years of channel experience, including with major technology and distribution companies.

“As the marketplace continues to evolve toward a digital and transactional service model, we want to guide our reseller partners through a more seamless transition to this new paradigm,” said D&H Canada’s Ian Cumming. “Along with D&H’s Vice President of Cloud Business Unit Jason Bystrak, we’ll be working diligently to implement tools and resources to drive partner success throughout this transformation.”

Partners can find out more at www.dandh.ca/cloud.