D&H Canada, a major provider of SMB and consumer technologies to the North American high-tech channel, announced it has launched the D&H Cloud Marketplace transactional platform for Canadian partners. The platform makes it easy for MSPs, VARs, and channel partners to purchase, provision, manage, and invoice multi-vendor cloud and service solutions on behalf of their end-customers. The intuitive interface allows partners to develop their own solutions, or choose from pre-integrated bundles featuring cloud solutions, hardware, and services through a subscription model. The platform can be branded by the partner, customized to support their own managed and professional services, and features integrations with common MSP tools to optimize operations and invoicing for the total solution.

D&H Canada is offering a robust portfolio of solutions through its Marketplace, including AirSlate workflow automation, Cisco security and collaboration solutions, Dropbox smart workspace and file storage, and Liongard document automation software. The list of partners available through the Marketplace will continue to grow and evolve over time, providing a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions.

The Marketplace’s offerings can be combined with additional cloud-based solutions such as cyber security, business continuity, cloud storage, digital workstations, unified communications, collaboration, digital signage, and device management. Best-in-class solutions are also available from Acronis, Axcient, Cameyo, CharTec, ConnectWise, Intermedia, Perch, RingCentral, SignNow, SkyKick, SonicWall, Vade Secure, and Webroot.

The Marketplace falls under the distributor’s Cloud & Services Business Unit, overseen by Ian Cumming, D&H Canada’s Senior Cloud Development Manager and D&H’s Vice President of Cloud and Services Jason Bystrak. It incorporates a “DaaS” (Device as a Service) option that lets partners deliver a suite of client devices through a multi-year, subscription-based term encompassing procurement, deployment, device management, services, and lifecycle management.

Partners can also leverage D&H’s exclusive “Success Path to Cloud” program, providing subject matter expertise and tools to help partners profitably launch, optimize, and maximize their cloud and managed services practices while providing superior value to customers. Topics range from how to build a solution and select vendor partners, to pricing models, financial planning, and sales enablement. D&H Canada customers can view a series of on-demand Success Path to Cloud webinar clips at www.dandh.ca/cloud.

“D&H’s Cloud Solutions provide the resources and tools to support the market’s transition to a cloud and managed services model, applying a multi-vendor perspective and catering to the ‘S’ in SMB,” began D&H Canada’s Cumming. “2020 has brought sweeping changes to the way companies conduct business, where many were compelled to embrace digital transformation whether they thought they were ready or not. Our Cloud Marketplace empowers partners to help their end-customers adapt and thrive in these hybrid remote environments, delivering a robust assortment of cloud-based services and infrastructures, all from a single, trusted distribution partner.”

“Channel partners across the country need to accommodate a growing preference to purchase technology through a consumption-based, monthly subscription model,” added Bystrak. “The ability to self-provision these services and easily apply them across their customer base allows partners to launch and manage profitable cloud and managed services practices. It’s never before been more critical to provide these services through the cloud, in light of the current environment and the huge increase in remote workers. We’re dedicated to helping our partners navigate that evolution.”

For an overview of the Cloud Marketplace visit www.dandh.ca; email CloudSolutionsCA@dandh.com for information.