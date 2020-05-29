Deep Sentinel, the only AI-powered security provider with surveillance by live guards, unveiled a Partner Program to support Security Integrators, Managed Service Providers and AV dealers. Deep Sentinel’s weatherproof cameras use AI to detect potential threats, alerting the company’s LiveSentinel™ guards to any unusual activity. Guards can then intervene through the system’s two-way audio and 104dB siren, with the ability to contact local law enforcement within seconds, if necessary. The service is utilized in both residential and business settings to prevent break-ins, package theft, vandalism, and more.

“Unlike other service providers, Deep Sentinel helps prevent crime through smart detection and live human intervention—our goal is to actively stop a crime from ever occurring, rather than simply alerting the customer after the damage is done,” said Deep Sentinel CEO and co-founder David Selinger. “It’s like having a trained guard at every access point on your property, but at a fraction of the cost.”

Unlike traditional camera systems, selling the Deep Sentinel service provides an opportunity for partners to build up a highly profitable, monthly recurring revenue stream from their customers.

Deep Sentinel’s Partner Program provides resources and support for partners who want to bring the latest in security technology to their customers. For more information on the Partner Program, visit www.deepsentinel.com/partners