No one is surprised to know that 2020 did not go quite as planned. Everything happened in a fast way and accelerated every trend, most experts having to rewrite their predictions altogether. Until the health goals are achieved, we should be more cautious. People need to start understanding that more systematic changes have happened in 2020 than others are willing to recognize, in particular in digital marketing. Security will remain a huge opportunity for channel partners but the gap has widened and requirements are much harder than they were. MSPs need to be smart about their security infrastructure. They need to assume data will be breached one way or another and they need to reduce the risks as much as they can.

You can see more of Dave’s podcasts at https://about.me/davesobel