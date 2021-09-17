Datto, a leading global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced the commercial availability of Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure, a comprehensive Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) solution that protects MSPs and their clients’ data in the public cloud in the event of malicious ransomware attacks, security breaches, and vendor outages.

Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure is architected to leverage the secure Datto Cloud to address a critical and unmet need for MSPs–the added protection and recovery of data in the public cloud through multi-cloud replication. This comprehensive data protection, management, and streamlined recovery is delivered at a predictable cost and without the need for MSPs to piece together individual technologies or depend solely on Microsoft’s data backup services.

An increasing number of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) are opting to host their infrastructure and applications in the public cloud, with worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services forecasted to grow 23.1% in 2021 to total $332.3 billion, up from $270 billion in 2020, according to a forecast from Gartner, Inc. This has been a key growth area for MSPs as they support their clients and shift to Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) models.

“The ongoing cyberwar against ransomware underscores the importance of closing the gap in security for MSPs utilizing the public cloud,” said Radhesh Menon, Chief Product Officer at Datto. “We architected Datto Continuity for Microsoft Azure from the ground up with the key design goals of comprehensive protection and rapid recovery, and provide an extra layer of protection through multi-cloud replication to Datto’s private cloud. In addition, Datto is able to deliver predictability on margin to bring confidence to MSPs that their time and investments in hybrid cloud protection are both secure and profitable.”

See www.datto.com