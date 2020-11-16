Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, announced the launch of its Pre-Migration Assessment Service to enable Datadobi’s strategic partners to deliver the most highly predictable and cost-effective NAS and object data migrations, with the fastest ROI possible.

Datadobi also announced DobiMigrate 5.9 with added support for S3-to-S3 object migrations. The addition of S3-to-S3 object migrations offers the most flexible and comprehensive software suite for migration of unstructured data. Customers can move data in any direction between on-prem systems of different vendors, cloud storage services, or a mixture of both. All objects and their metadata are synchronized from the source buckets to the target buckets.

Together with existing support for all network-attached storage (NAS) protocols, DobiMigrate customers can now benefit from the ultimate flexibility to migrate or reorganize their file and object storage data.

The ability to move unstructured data whenever needed allows customers to continuously optimize their storage deployments and data layout. This keeps data on the optimal accessible medium needed at any moment, enables users to decommission aging hardware, and offers the freedom to reconsider which data belongs on premises and which data better lives in cloud services.

With its unrivaled knowledge of cross-vendor storage compatibility, Datadobi has qualified migrations for an ever-expanding list of storage protocols, vendor products, and storage services, including S3 object storage, SMB and NFS NAS storage, and content addressed storage (CAS), and is a partner with most of the major storage vendors.

