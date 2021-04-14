Datadobi, a global leader in unstructured data management software, announced it has added support for Azure Blob storage in DobiProtect 5.11, enabling customers to protect their data from any NAS or cloud filesystem to Microsoft’s cloud-based object storage solution. As unstructured data continues to grow rapidly, Datadobi allows enterprises to protect against cyberthreats, ransomware, accidental deletions, and software vulnerabilities with a simple, quick, and cost-effective solution.

Azure Blob storage is a massively scalable and secure object storage service for data lakes, archives, cloud-native workloads, analytics, and machine learning. Using Datadobi, organizations can now maintain protection copies of their file data in Azure Blob Storage.

