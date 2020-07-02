Cyxtera, a global leader in data center colocation and interconnection services, announced the launch of its updated Channel Partner Program with the goal of increasing opportunities for its global ecosystem of partners and resellers. As part of the company’s investment in enhancing its channel program, Cyxtera has added Nicholas Voth as its new Vice President of Global Channel Strategy and Sales. The company also formally introduced its Influencer Referral Partner Program that provides special incentives for partner-led referrals.

Cyxtera is significantly increasing its investment in the partner ecosystem that is an integral part of its strategy to drive revenue opportunities for Cyxtera partners across its global footprint of 62 world-class data centers. The expansion of the company’s global Channel Partner Program underscores its commitment to collaborating with its partners to market Cyxtera’s enterprise-class solutions to customers in need of agile IT infrastructure solutions built for modern workloads. Cyxtera’s ability to rapidly deploy compute, networking and storage capacity provides channel partners a unique opportunity to offer customers a more efficient OpEx model for managing the critical resources needed to operate their environments.

Voth, a seasoned technology sales executive with more than 20 years experience leading direct and indirect sales teams, will be leading Cyxtera’s Channel Partner Program. He brings a proven track record of success in the enterprise technology sector with a deep background in working with managed service and cloud providers.

“Cyxtera is clearly a global leader when it comes to colocation and interconnection services, and our leading-edge suite of on-demand solutions is tailored to the modern challenges enterprises are facing today,” Voth said. “I’m excited to work with our team to enable Cyxtera’s partners to offer their customers the agile infrastructure solutions they need.”

As part of the relaunch of the Cyxtera Channel Partner Program the company is offering partners the opportunity to earn lucrative commissions paid up front as part of the newly unveiled Influencer Referral Partner Program that is designed to maximize partner revenue opportunities.

Voth added, “The Influencer Program is just the beginning of a multi-pronged approach to provide significant revenue opportunities for our partner ecosystem as we continue to bring to market infrastructure solutions for the modern enterprise.”

To learn more about Cyxtera’s Channel Partner Program visit https://www.cyxtera.com/about-us/partners.