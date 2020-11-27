CTS, a cloud provider to the legal sector, announced the acquisitions of two legal specialist MSPs, Sprout IT and City Business Solutions (CBS). This is an important step in CTS’ journey, as the company becomes the leading cloud and managed IT provider to the UK and Irish legal sector.

“Today we are delighted to welcome our new colleagues from Sprout IT and City Business Solutions to the CTS family. These acquisitions underline our commitment to the sector and to our mission to become a legal sector powerhouse. What drives us is a relentless focus on the legal sector, enabling our team to deliver a level of expertise and understanding that our competitors cannot match, from which clients derive clear, transformative value. We have lots of exciting services designed for the legal sector in the pipeline, which we hope to bring to market in 2021, together with plans to further invest in our business to the benefit of our clients” said Nigel Wright, CEO of CTS.

Founded in 2006, CTS’ philosophy is grounded in delivering a highly specialised service that provides value to their legal sector clients. Partnering with the world’s leading legal software and services vendors has helped CTS achieve strong organic growth, which is set to continue as the firm continues to tailor its offering to both law firms and barristers’ chambers.

Sprout IT and CBS share CTS’ culture and track record of focusing on strong, mutually beneficial long-term client relationships, sustained double digit organic growth and a clearly differentiated sector specialist offering. They have complementary core values and capabilities, with experienced management teams who will be staying with the business to support future growth and integration.

Danny Killeen, CEO at Sprout IT added “Having spent the last 14 years building a business focused around delivering specialised quality client service, we were delighted when CTS approached us to join them on this journey. We are confident that this will be a positive development for our business and our clients, and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Mark Brown, Director at CBS said “We are looking forward to the next chapter as we combine our businesses to further enhance the service we provide, enabling us to accelerate investment and provide access to larger, more specialised teams, whilst retaining the sector focus, the values, and commitment to our clients that has enabled CBS to be successful to date.”

Integration is planned for 2021, combining teams, platforms and resources under the CTS brand.

