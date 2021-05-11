CPU, Inc. has released the details behind its 2021 One Tree Planted Campaign. This initiative will result in one tree being planted for every new partner signup, every new contract and every renewed contract from this point forward.

“We are delighted to partner with One Tree Planted, who we’ve been admiring for awhile now, through their efforts to rebuild forests after natural disasters,” said Senior Vice President Jeanne DeWitt. “My husband David (Hood) and I had a wish to build a business that could give back to the planet, and even before we met, both had a desire to help with wildlife rehabilitation and supporting their habitats.”

CPU Inc’s initiative began as an effort to reduce their carbon footprint and give back, as individuals and for the company as a whole. Having been a very early adopter of the cloud, they recognized the need for smart, sustainable efforts that even individuals could do, which would have a major impact over time. Deforestation quickly caught their attention, as they realized the devastating effect of 15 billion trees being cut down every year.