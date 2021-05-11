CPU, Inc. has released the details behind its 2021 One Tree Planted Campaign. This initiative will result in one tree being planted for every new partner signup, every new contract and every renewed contract from this point forward.
“We are delighted to partner with One Tree Planted, who we’ve been admiring for awhile now, through their efforts to rebuild forests after natural disasters,” said Senior Vice President Jeanne DeWitt. “My husband David (Hood) and I had a wish to build a business that could give back to the planet, and even before we met, both had a desire to help with wildlife rehabilitation and supporting their habitats.”
CPU Inc’s initiative began as an effort to reduce their carbon footprint and give back, as individuals and for the company as a whole. Having been a very early adopter of the cloud, they recognized the need for smart, sustainable efforts that even individuals could do, which would have a major impact over time. Deforestation quickly caught their attention, as they realized the devastating effect of 15 billion trees being cut down every year.
“Our planting projects will play an important role in protecting the homes and food sources of our global wildlife population,” said DeWitt. “David and I both grew up finding and rehabilitating hurt animals which felt rewarding for supporting nature in our community, so after 35 years in business we made this our social responsibility.”
One Tree Planted has committed over 20 million trees in the first 7 years of operation. They have doubled the number of trees planted every year, and in 2020 alone, planted over 10 million trees around the world in more than 28 countries. Individual and company support made all this possible, as they received more than $15 million in support, setting them up for an ambitions and possible record-breaking 2021. A single tree can be home to hundreds of species of insects, fungi, moss, mammals and plants, while providing a canopy, shelter, food, protection and promoting ground growth and shade.
