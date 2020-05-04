COVID-19 Resource for Canadian Government Business Relief

Our friends at COPA has done a great job in building a resource for Canadian businesses interested in getting Government support during the COVID-19 Crisis. It’s a one stop to find Government Assistance for your business and Individual needs by Provice. The resource will be updated as new changes come down the pipeline.

https://www.copa.ca/covid-19/