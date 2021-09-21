Core BTS, an award-winning technology consulting and managed services provider, announced it has been recognized as a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider. To achieve this distinction, Microsoft requires partner organizations to prove their capabilities in developing and supporting mission-critical apps, migrating datacenter footprints, and monitoring and managing hybrid environments via an intensive third-party audit that ensures Azure expertise.

Core BTS has long been committed to helping clients solve complex business challenges through innovative technology, and this certification reflects that commitment. To be part of the Azure Expert MSP program, Core BTS had to meet a set of rigorous requirements and display extensive knowledge of Azure. This also included showcasing proven excellence in delivery, technical expertise, and holistic managed services.

Core BTS completed a rigorous third-party audit to obtain this distinction, which examined its capabilities across a full range of cloud competencies, including technical acumen, migration strategies, cloud operations, cost optimization, security and governance, and customer satisfaction. Core BTS successfully demonstrated its expertise and unique ability to deliver in each of these areas.

In addition to this achievement, Core BTS has four Microsoft MVPs on its roster and several Microsoft Advanced Specializations, cementing its reputation and ability to provide clients with cloud services and support.

For more information about Core BTS Azure managed services, please visit https://corebts.com