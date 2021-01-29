Computex Technology Solutions, an American Virtual Cloud Technologies Inc. company, IT solutions provider, announced it has achieved Cloud Champion Status, the highest tier in the Nutanix Elevate Partner Program. The designation is the highest competency level in the Elevate Partner Program and is achieved by partners who possess the greatest depth and breadth of product, services and support expertise across the entire Nutanix portfolio of cloud software and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions.

Computex currently has 10 certified salespeople and seven certified engineers that have demonstrated hands-on experience and expertise in deploying and managing Nutanix solutions in real-world enterprise environments. This achievement represents thousands of dedicated man-hours. From the recognized Cloud Partners, only a small handful are then authorized to do the services portion. Even more rare are partners that can perform services, and also serve as the solutions provider both pre-and-post-sales. With Computex, customers enjoy even more choice and flexibility, as well as peace of mind, as they seek to build converged infrastructure solutions and cloud platforms that build in resiliency, active data protection and limitless scalability.

“Computex is constantly innovating and pushing the boundaries for best of breed technologies and approaches for delivering complex projects,” said Worth Davis, President, Solution Provider Business, Computex. “Nutanix has proven itself an innovative, flexible, open technology platform created for tomorrow, which when delivered by our uniquely qualified and highly skilled architects, provides our clients with the ability to deploy data center and cloud transformation projects at any scale. This confidence and expertise in Nutanix are key reasons we were one of their first partners to bring Nutanix to large scale customers.”