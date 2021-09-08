Commvault, a recognized global enterprise leader in Intelligent Data Services across on-premises, cloud and SaaS environments, announced the launch of a new partnership with SoftwareONE, a leading provider of end-to-end software and cloud technology solutions. SoftwareONE is Metallic’s first Managed Service Provider (MSP) global design partner for delivering Metallic-based SaaS data protection solutions in the form of BackupSimple powered by Metallic. BackupSimple is SoftwareONE’s cloud-based managed service offering to deliver critical data backup and recovery capabilities for companies of all sizes. Built on Metallic solutions and delivered by SoftwareONE, BackupSimple protects and manages data from SaaS applications to endpoints to hybrid cloud workloads.

Metallic worked with the SoftwareONE Managed Services team to define a model that allows MSPs to choose the type of engagement model that best works best for them – whether that is utilizing the combined power of the new Metallic MSP portal and Metallic operational portal, the Metallic Hub, to handle all end-user management needs, or creating a custom interface that offers Metallic solutions via an API.

Together SoftwareONE and Metallic are leveraging Metallic MSP services to disrupt the data management market for the benefit of customers.

Metallic operates as a division of Commvault and can be found at http://www.metallic.io.