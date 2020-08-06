Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software leader in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, announced the launch of its enhanced Partner Advantage program, creating a path for partner future readiness built on industry-leading intelligent data management solutions and a commitment to innovation.

With the evolution of the program, partners will receive a range of benefits, including simple win, growth, and performance rebates. Partners will also have more flexibility across program tiers with predictable profit potential and trusted deal support for business growth. In addition, Deal Registration Benefits and New Partner Seller Incentives will offer transparent guiding principles and operational efficiencies to accelerate the sales cycle and speed payment of rewards.

Commvault also announced that Metallic, Commvault’s enterprise-grade SaaS data protection portfolio, is a finalist in the 2020 SaaS Awards Program in the “Best SaaS Newcomer” category.

Launched in October 2019, Metallic delivers industry-leading data protection technology with the ease and agility of SaaS delivery, getting companies up and running in protecting critical business data within minutes. Supporting a breadth of workloads, including VMware and SQL databases, endpoints, and Office 365, Metallic lets companies of any size easily and affordably back up and recover their critical on-premises, cloud-based, and hybrid file and application data – while reducing manual effort for backup administration.

Thirdly, Commvault announced its financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Total revenues for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 were $173.0 million, an increase of 7% year over year and 5% sequentially. Total recurring revenue was $141.1 million, an increase of 24% year over year.

