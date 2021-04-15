Cobalt, the leading Pentest as a Service (PtaaS) company that’s modernizing the traditional, static penetration testing mode, announced the launch of its Partner Program. The program comes amid massive customer demand as organizations realize the need for an optimized and streamlined pentesting experience.

With the launch of the Cobalt Partner Program, the company’s goal is to build out strategic relationships to ensure long-term success to its partners and clients, enabling them to solve their customers’ pentesting needs while driving growth and revenue.

The Cobalt Partner Program offers two partner options — referral and reseller partners — with tiers within each to fit partners’ unique wants and needs, and various commitment levels. Program partners will be eligible for referral fees, discounts and exciting go-to-market benefits. The program will also offer new opportunities for partners to promote their business, such as guest blog posts on Cobalt’s website, custom co-branded documentation, joint marketing campaigns, features in Cobalt’s Partner Newsletter, demoing to the sales team, and more.

Cobalt kicked off its channel program in early January to strong interest, which has already resulted in 14 signed partners and over 35 referrals.

The program will be headed up by Lauren Gimmillaro, Head of Channel at Cobalt. Gimmillaro has a track-record of launching successful Partner Programs, consisting of working with Channel Sales Partnerships: Referral and Reseller Partners, as well as Technology Partnerships.

“The cybersecurity industry is huge and only continuing to grow and evolve, everyone from security software vendors to compliance consultants recommend or require their client to get a pentest,” said Lauren Gimmillaro, Head of Channel at Cobalt. “The Cobalt platform provides tremendous value, and enabling these companies and helping them fulfill their clients’ pentest needs will ultimately result in mutual wins. We’re looking forward to enabling Cobalt’s Partners’ initiatives while enabling and growing our Partner Program.”

The launch of Cobalt’s Partner Program comes on the heels of a Chief Product Officer hire and an explosive year of growth for Cobalt. The company saw demand for PtaaS surge across industries over the last year and ended 2020 with more than 350 new customers. Cobalt saw annual recurring revenue grow 75 percent and delivered more than four thousand pentest credits, identifying more than 12,500 vulnerabilities. 2020 also brought a stronger Cobalt team, having expanded its overall employee headcount by 50 percent and is poised to add 100 more full-time employees in 2021.

For more information about Cobalt’s Partner Program, please visit https://cobalt.io/partners.