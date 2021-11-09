We recently had a chat with Jon Toor, Cloudian’s CMO to explore the fact that ransomware remains one-step-ahead of the most advanced data security and detection solutions — and this remains a prevalent challenge for channel solutions providers.

Daily headlines support this hypothesis. Sapio Research Ltd—an independent research firm—surveyed 200 IT decision makers whose organizations experienced a ransomware attack between 2019 and 2021. The findings reveal the cold, hard truth about such attacks:

1. They are hard to prevent even when you’re prepared.

2. Ransomware can penetrate quickly, significantly impacting an organization’s financials, operations, customers, employees and reputation.

3. Even if you pay the ransom, there are other related costs that can be significant.

