Clear Skye announced a significant first year out of stealth mode in 2020, which saw revenue growth of nearly 300 percent in a market growing at 10 percent. Its customer base expanded beyond North America into Europe and Asia Pac, and the company saw a 100-percent renewal rate. Clear Skye also doubled enablement partners around the world in 2020, increased its workforce by 500 percent, and delivered improved outcomes through three product releases.

Clear Skye is executing on its bold vision of simplifying security by delivering a cost-effective solution for today’s Identity Governance challenges. Clear Skye Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) is the only IGA solution built natively on the ServiceNow Now Platform and as a result uniquely removes friction from business processes related to governing application access. Organizations can greatly increase the efficiency and effectiveness of IGA programs while leveraging and extending their investment in the ServiceNow Now Platform. Clear Skye IGA delivers the critical IGA capabilities of Identity Lifecycle Management, Access Review, Access Certification, and Audit-Focused Analytics without the overhead of standing up another new software silo requiring integration.

You can check out the interview about their global partner program here or visit their web site at www.clearskye.com