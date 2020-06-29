Clear Skye Inc., the “Better Way to IGA” identity company, launched “Elevate,” a global partner program for leading Identity and Access Management (IAM) system integrators and consulting services firms.

Experienced partners are critical to build, deliver and manage a successful Identity Governance program. Recognizing this need, Clear Skye has placed channel development at the center of its business model. Clear Skye’s Elevate partners are selected based on a proven record of experience helping their clients build and manage successful identity programs. Elevate partners will receive access to Clear Skye product training, and generous co-marketing and resale options, as well as the opportunity to develop innovative modules and integrations that will drive increased value for customers and new revenue streams for themselves.

As a result of this new partner program, Clear Skye customers will benefit from the decades of IGA program experience partners bring to the table, saving them significant time and money over the course of their program. Clear Skye’s presence on the Now Platform also offers its partners the ability to bridge different, historically siloed practices within their organizations. Risk Management and Service Management practices can now be integrated with Identity Governance practices, delivering a more streamlined engagement model to partners while simultaneously allowing their clients to benefit from cross domain unification.

“Successful Identity Governance programs require a strong team that combines internal stakeholders, software solutions and experienced advisors,” said Luis P. Almeida, CRO of Clear Skye. “The Elevate program members are critical for Clear Skye to meet its growth and customer success goals. This impressive group of early movers is a tremendous validation of the Clear Skye approach and shared opportunity, and I am excited to go to market with this amazing set of organizations.”

The Elevate partner program is designed to drive repeatable Identity Governance sales success and new revenue opportunities for partners. Clear Skye is actively recruiting partners with a track record of successfully aligning IGA products, people, and processes. Elevate members will receive access to technical training, joint marketing programs and market leading margin opportunities. For more information, please see www.clearskye.com/partners.