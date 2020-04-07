Sign of the time! Conference rooms everywhere are empty. Face-to-face OUT. Virtual IN. Like everyone, we had to postpone our upcoming live events until the country gets the all-clear. While live events are on hold, the channel still needs to find the right support!

The question is… when is a good time?

If you are dealing with other more urgent issues, then it’s never a good time. However, if you have settled into the remote working routine and feeling a bit anxious about your future, then why not start now to do something to work on your business!

Now is an especially important time for MSPs and VARs to reconnect, exchanges ideas and collaborate with their peers and professional coaches to best navigate the pandemic crisis.

Manage. Pivot. Accelerate… You are not alone!

The good news is that the vast majority of the channel will do just fine after the COVID-19 dust settles. Those with a significant managed services portfolio are smiling right now. I spoke to many channel partners who said they are having some of their biggest growth weeks ever. Channel partners have realized just how important they are as “essential services” to literally every organization. Time to double down!

Unfortunately, partners with significant receivables from customers who may default payments because of this crisis, will take a big hit. With margins already thin, this can leave a huge dent, even tipping some into bankruptcy. Time to rethink everything!

Regardless of your current situation, ChannelNEXT Virtual peer-to-peer collaboration is going to help!

ChannelNEXT Virtual is primarily about peer-group collaboration in a unique “Mastermind“ format. It’s how channel partners discuss their current challenges and brainstorm solutions in real-time with the guidance of a professional coach. Imagine getting instant advice from your peers who actually understand your problems and have found solutions that work! Every attendee will participate in TWO different Mastermind sessions!

We decided to keep this first virtual event simple. We also wanted to get it up as quickly as possible to support the channel at this unprecedented moment. It will deliver huge and timely value. We will use a secure video-conferencing platform so anyone can safely and easily access. Mastermind sessions will be done in private virtual web-conferencing meeting rooms.

Recently we are seeing so many companies publishing screen shots of their virtual meetings. The above is a very good representation of web conferencing that DELL posted recently. A clear sign of the new digital communications era. Time for the channel to embrace smart digital events.

NOTE about Video Camera: Everyone can choose to see each other on the screen or turn off their webcam. All coaches and speakers will be on video.

TWO Parts of ChannelNEXT Virtual

PART 1. April 20 and 21, 2020: Mastermind Sessions

Each Mastermind session is 2 hours.

Max 8 delegates per group.

Limit of 6 peer-groups so book your favorite topic ASAP to avoid disappointment.

Only $379 to participate in TWO private Mastermind peer-group sessions. Early bird is $217.31 all-inclusive of taxes, before April 15, 2020.

These sessions are led by professional coaches (your fee supports the program and coaches).

Anyone who previously registered for the ChannelNEXT live events will automatically get access to ChannelNEXT Virtual for FREE).

Register for Mastermind Sessions (includes General Sessions)

PART 2. April 20, 2020: General Sessions

It’s FREE to attend the general sessions! Up to a maximum of 500 MSPs and VARs can attend the general sessions where it’s one-to-many (Keynotes, Workshops, Lions’ Den and Virtual Speed Introductions and Vendor Break-Out Sessions). We will feature select vendors with solutions that are relevant to the current market conditions and offering extra special support to partners during this crisis. We will also have 8 educational workshops on a variety of relevant topics.

Or, Register for only General Sessions (FREE)

Visit Website to Learn More

Target Audience: Canada (It’s virtual so we will allow any MSP or VAR from any region)

Here is the detailed agenda of ChannelNEXT 2020 VIRTUAL:

DAY 1: April 20, 2020

Mastermind Sessions 9:00 AM to Noon (fee required):

9:00 AM to 9:30 AM: Welcome Virtual Mastermind Attendees! Each registered attendee will receive login access in advance to join at 9:00 AM. We will be there live on video to greet everyone and answer any questions. We will explain the day’s agenda. Attendees will be preassigned to their mastermind sessions and coaches for Day 1 and for Day 2. Each virtual Mastermind session will be about two hours and hosted by the assigned coach. Mastermind Sessions are at the heart of this virtual event!

9:30 AM to 10:00 AM: On the same main video conferencing session, we will kick things off with the first 30-minute panel discussion on live video to all Mastermind and Channel Partner Alliance attendees. Julian Lee, Shane Gibson and Randal Wark will kick off the discussion to set the stage for the new digital business norm.

10:00 AM to NOON: Mastermind sessions. Groups will be automatically transferred to their Private Virtual Room for their first Mastermind session. They will be greeted by their Coach and the countdown clock for 2 hours will start for the session. The coach will guide the group to help them solve some of their biggest pain points. The following topics were chosen based on the current business challenges. Multiple Mastermind sessions will be offered for popular topics. Learn more about Mastermind if you are not familiar with this activity.

Digital Marketing (In this new business normal, every company will need to transition to more digital marketing) Social Selling (This skill is required to be a Virtual Sales Warrior. This session will explore how to improve your social selling game) “New” Best Business Practices (The pandemic had accelerated a lot of digital transformation of businesses. MSPs have to adapt their business practices to best guide their customers down this new path) Leadership in Crisis (This pandemic has brought great stress and challenges to managers. We will discuss best practices for leaders to manage their teams) Financial Management (Collecting receivables during this difficult time can be a challenge especially from customers on lock-down. Managing cash flow and profitability has become vital) HR Management during this crisis (There are many government programs available to businesses to help with salaries, training and operations. We will explore the options. For some this may be a good time to hire talent that was previously unavailable. For others, this may be a good time to pivot their business)

NOON to 1:00 PM: Lunch

General Sessions 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM (FREE):

1:00 PM to 2:00 PM: We start with two 30-minute keynote sessions.

Shane Gibson: “Social Selling and Digital Marketing – The new business normal” What sales reps and managers must do to remain relevant in the new chapter of social selling.

DATTO: “Learn how DATTO’s channel partners continue to drive success”

2:00 PM to 4:00 PM: Coach and Vendor workshops. Delegates will enter the Virtual Rooms to experience the workshops that they choose. Two workshops will be happening in parallel. We will have 8 workshops to choose from. All will be educational and relevant in today’s market. Workshop speakers will be able to show slide presentations, share documents and answer questions live. Workshop titles and descriptions will be send to you in advance so you can make your selection.

4:00 PM to 4:30 PM: Virtual Lion’s Den where participating vendors will be seen live on video on the main web conference to make their 2-minute pitch! Virtual attendees will be able to instantly vote for their favorite presentation. Someone from the audience will win a cool prize! One vendor will win first-ever “Virtual Warrior Award”. Adds a little fun into the virtual experience.

4:30 PM to 6:00 PM: Virtual Speed Networking: Attendees are automatically moved in and out of the participating vendor virtual meeting rooms every 5 minutes. There will be an option to also win cool prizes from each participating vendor as you complete the circuit. This session is scheduled to last 90 minutes and prizes will be handed out at the end. After, the speed introduction attendees can join any of the private vendor “virtual rooms” to carry on the conversations or meet one-on-one. This is also where we can all can start drinking in a virtual group happy-hour. Visit ChannelNEXT web site for current list of virtual participating vendors.

DAY 2: April 21, 2020

Mastermind Sessions:

9:00 AM to 11:00 AM: Mastermind sessions. Every attendee can choose to attend a second Mastermind session on day 2 on a different topic! Registered attendees will receive a link to access their private sessions.

Again, here are topics to choose from:

Digital Marketing Social Selling “New” Best Business Practices Leadership in Crisis Financial Management HR Management during this crisis

11:00 AM: Virtual Event officially ends.

NOTE: Every registered attendee will receive access to the recorded general sessions. Private Mastermind sessions will NOT be recorded. Recorded sessions will only be available to registered attendees. Looking forward to meeting everyone virtually.

Sign up soon for the Mastermind Sessions! The Mastermind groups are limited and fill up fast!