Sergio Bea from Accedian Networks is a Channel Chief on a mission to help their partners become profitable. He went through the hard days of Nortel as they had to flip to a channel community to carry on business. He offers some sound advice for MSPs to get onboard with the new marketplaces. He also outlined his challenges and how he built a new channel program with lots of empathy. He is all about building trust. His biggest do-over was to have a little more patience in the earlier days. Check out the full interview to get his insights into channel development.