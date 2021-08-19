Just 6 weeks into the position of “Channel Chief” at Upstack, and Nick Caruso is already in full swing. He is a channel advocate and has seen the transition of the agent model in the telco industry. He is concerned about the aging channel and how to build a more sustainable future. As a dedicated father of a 4-year old daughter, he understands why the future is important for all. We will check in later as he bakes out his channel programs.

The company is definitely worth checking out. It seems like they do a lot of different things so this may take a deeper dive to get a full understanding of how they can help MSPs. Take a look at their marketplace as from what Nick explained, it looks like it may be a big win for partners.