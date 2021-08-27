Hear what veteran Channel Chief Mark Fitzmaurice of ExtraHop had to say about moving forward to keep on building business through and pass the pandemic. Mark has been in the channel since the early days of his careers so he gets what partners need. Moving up the ranks from IBM, Juniper and InfoBlox has given him some deep insights into what vendors need to do to help their partners grow. He is applying everything he knows at ExtraHop to help any partner accelerate business. Great partner advocate to have on your side.