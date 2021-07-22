Karl Soderlund has been in the channel for 30 years. Worked for several large companies building sales teams and growing business. He landed at Palo Alto Networks as VP WW Sales and Channel Chief where he is responsible for growing a channel ecosystem of over 8,500 partners.

If he could go back in time and give his younger self some advice it would be to be more patient. Being in the cyber security sector has accelerated the sales of his company during the pandemic. Today, he is about helping his channel partners leverage the services of cyber security to protect their customers and generate more profits.

Over the past 15 months, he refocused on helping his partners from slacking up on the usual quotas, restrictions and being more supportive to their needs.

Listen to his broader advice for channel partners and the community on how best to navigate as we roll out of the pandemic and beyond.