Jason Beal, Channel Chief of AvePoint has been in the channel for a very long time with roles in domestic and international business. He worked with giants like Palo Alto and Ingram Micro. He understands channel partners and the need for them to build Intellectual Property (IP) to maximize their profitability and net worth.

He recently built a brand new global channel partner program that had been simplified to yield the most traction. He did not leverage the traditional channel partner-building playbooks of competitors. Rather, he built one from his years of personal experience and feedback from partners.

He offered three solid pieces of advice for all MSPs to future-proof their businesses. Check them all out in the interview.

Being involved in international expansion of US companies has made him realize that channel partner development is not a one-size-fits-all game. Go global with deep local thinking is one of his biggest takeaways.

His plan for the future is to help more of his channel partners succeed. In his book there are three things that matter the most – family, work and sports.

Great personalities like Jason’s is something that the channel needs more of. In the end, it’s about life-balance and doing what’s right. We will see more to come from Jason in the future.

Enjoy the eChannelNEWS video interview as part of our mission to bridge the gap between channel management and channel partners.