Everyone knows Lenovo – the company that bought IBM’s computer business. I remember that was a shocker and look where it is today. I have seen their progress from the eyes of the channel partners over the past 16 years through our Reseller Choice Awards that we do every year. They win a lot of awards! What you may not know is that a lot of good people are behind the scenes making Lenovo rock.

Chris Fabes is the Channel Chief for Canada today (in his 12th year journey). He literally worked his way up the ranks – “He started from the bottom now he’s here”. When Chris says he will do something, he usually does. He really seems to care about his 6,000 channel partners and a near $1 Billion dollar book of channel business.

Check out my interview with Chris to get to know him a bit more. He is always learning and improving. I think his journey is only just beginning and we will see a lot more great stuff coming from him in the future.