The deal is expected to close in December 2021, subject to usual conditions.

CDW said that the acquisition should significantly accelerate their services and solutions capabilities and further enhance its ability to solve customers’ increasingly interconnected and complex technology challenges. The combined company would have had 2020 net sales of $20.5 billion.

“As customers require increasingly complex and critical digital transformation initiatives, Sirius’ broad portfolio of world-class technology-based solutions and services-led approach will immediately add to our capabilities to meet this demand,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Combining our businesses will accelerate progress on our three-part growth strategy by augmenting our portfolio and enhancing our ability to deliver customer-centric outcomes across the full technology solutions stack and lifecycle. We look forward to welcoming the talented Sirius team and leveraging our common values and collective unparalleled expertise to deliver the best customer experience and create value for CDW shareholders.”

Founded in 1980, Sirius is a leading provider of secure, mission-critical technology-based solutions for approximately 3,900 large and mid-sized customers. In the United States, Sirius generated 2020 net sales of $2.04 billion, leveraging its services-led approach, broad portfolio of hybrid infrastructure solutions, and the deep technical expertise of its 2,600 coworkers to support corporate and public customers and serve as a consultative solutions partner across the full ecosystem of leading and emerging vendors. Sirius’ services and solutions capabilities in key growth areas, including Hybrid Infrastructure, Security, Digital and Data Innovation, and Cloud and Managed Services, will enhance the breadth and depth of CDW’s services and solutions offerings.

Sirius President & Chief Executive Officer Joe Mertens said, “Today is an exciting day for Sirius. We have long admired CDW and welcome the opportunity to bring our complementary services and solutions capabilities to serve a broader market of customers as a combined company. Sirius and CDW share common values and a performance-driven, customer-focused culture. We look forward to the opportunity to combine Sirius’ considerable talents with CDW’s, and to being part of a larger, stronger organization that will be even better positioned for growth in the evolving IT services and solutions landscape.”

