Canada is the No. 1 overall in the 2021 Best Countries Report. Canada also ranked No. 1 in quality of life and social purpose. Of course Canadians always knew this, but now more people know it 👍. Stay safe and please come visit our amazing country (when the pandemic is over).🇨🇦

This year, the model that powers this report has evolved in response to a transformational year since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cultural, economic, political and technological influences remain important, and two new categories have been added: social purpose and agility. Together, this broad range of categories determines how the 78 countries studied are ranked on the world stage. Japan and Germany finish Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, while Switzerland, the previous No. 1 overall country, falls to No. 4. Australia remains as the No. 5 overall country followed by the United States, which rises one position to No. 6 overall. Learn more here