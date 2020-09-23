Channel Partners Can Now Provide Their Customers with Access to All of Their Apps From Anywhere, on Any Device with Cameyo’s Digital Workspace Platform

Cameyo, the Digital Workspace solution that boosts remote worker productivity by securely delivering Windows and internal web apps to any device from the browser without the need for VPNs, introduced the Cameyo Global Partner Program to help partners expand their businesses by giving them the ability to enable secure, productive remote work for all of their customers. The new program gives partners access to Cameyo’s cloud-native Digital Workspace platform to help enable their customers to provide employees with access to the business-critical applications they need to be productive on any device, from the browser.

New Resources & Benefits

With the launch of the program, partners now have access to the following resources and benefits:

Cameyo Partner Portal – Access to a library of Cameyo collateral designed to help partners educate and sell including solution briefs, competitive battle cards, sales decks, training materials, and more.

– Access to a library of Cameyo collateral designed to help partners educate and sell including solution briefs, competitive battle cards, sales decks, training materials, and more. Market Development Funds (MDF) – Platinum Partners are automatically eligible to receive MDF quarterly, and Gold Partners have an opportunity to earn MDF based on quarterly performance.

– Platinum Partners are automatically eligible to receive MDF quarterly, and Gold Partners have an opportunity to earn MDF based on quarterly performance. Training – Cameyo-hosted training for partners’ Sales and Technical teams.

The Cameyo Global Partner Program is open to distributors, resellers, and solution providers worldwide. Partner Program members get sales and technical enablement, go-to-market planning, joint marketing support and the opportunity for co-investment, and the ability to increase their revenue by offering their customers an industry-leading digital workspace platform that will help deliver secure productivity for their remote and hybrid workforces.

Organizations can apply for the Cameyo Global Partner Program at https://cameyo.com/partners.