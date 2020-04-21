Cameyo, the cloud-native virtual application delivery platform that delivers Windows and web applications to any device from the browser, announced Cameyo NoVPN, a new solution that empowers organizations to give all of their remote workers secure access to internally-hosted web apps without requiring a VPN. This enables organizations to give remote workers secure access to Windows desktop and Intranet web apps from behind the corporate firewall without the cost and user-experience compromise of VPNs so that people can access business-critical applications from anywhere in the world just as productively as if they were in the office.

Cameyo has long enabled organizations to deliver Windows desktop applications to any device from the browser without the cost and complexity of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) and Desktop as a Service (DaaS) products. Today, its new NoVPN solution extends those capabilities to internally-hosted web applications that employees can typically only access when they are physically in the office or connected to the corporate network.

The Case Against VPNs – Security Issues & Lost Productivity

The urgent increase in remote work has led to a situation where millions of people are working from home on their personal devices. In these instances, the use of VPNs simply provides a secure link between people’s personal devices – which are not corporate-managed and could be infected with malware – and the corporate network.

Security issues aside, VPNs have another major flaw – the user experience. First, there’s the added step and delay involved every time a user logs on, as they need to wait for the VPN to connect before they can start working. Then once connected to the VPN, some of the biggest complaints users have with VPNs are “lag” or connection speed issues, as well as frequent disconnection issues that require re-authentication.

“Anytime a technology introduces frustrations and hurdles – rather than removing them – productivity is deeply impacted,” said Andrew Miller, Co-Founder and CEO of Cameyo. “VPNs are not the solution for remote work from either a security or a productivity perspective.”

The Benefits of the Intranet, Delivered Over the Internet

Cameyo’s NoVPN technology eliminates the need for VPNs. Just as Cameyo’s virtual application delivery platform provides people with secure access to the full desktop version of their critical Windows applications from the browser, Cameyo NoVPN does the same for internally-hosted web apps that need to be accessed from behind the firewall.

Cameyo NoVPN simply gives remote workers access to a browser behind the firewall, so they can easily access their company’s internally-hosted web apps via Chrome or any HTML5 browser, but with the added security of accessing those from behind the corporate firewall. NoVPN utilizes Cameyo’s Self-Hosted service, which can be installed in minutes on any Windows Server 2016 or 2019 without extra components or prerequisites. Once installed, the IT admin simply generates a NoVPN URL from their new server’s page in Cameyo’s cloud portal. Remote workers can then access the company’s web from this URL (or set a shortcut on their desktop), just as they would if they were within the corporate network. The result is a seamless user experience without connectivity or network performance issues which are common to VPNs.

