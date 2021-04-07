Ten technology leaders have joined forces to launch the Digital Workspace Ecosystem Alliance, an organization committed to providing vendor-neutral education and resources so organizations of all sizes can develop a tailored strategy for enabling secure remote & hybrid work. Initial members of the Alliance include Cameyo, appCURE, deviceTRUST, directprint.io, Fortinium, IGEL, Login VSI, PolicyPak, Tehama, and Tricerat.

The Alliance’s first goal is to help standardize the definitions for the various technologies involved in the Digital Workspace to make it easier for organizations to understand their options. To do so, the Alliance has released its first industry white paper which outlines the different segments of the Digital Workspace technology ecosystem. The report provides a definition of each technology, a list of vendors – both associated with the Alliance and not associated – to evaluate for each technology, and the information needed to help organizations assess which technologies fit their specific needs.

The term “Digital Workspace” has been co-opted by thousands of technology providers, all of which try to define the Digital Workspace in a way that skews the definition towards the particular technology they deliver. But there is no one singular Digital Workspace solution today – instead, there is an ecosystem of solutions. The Digital Workspace Ecosystem Alliance aims to simplify the navigation of that ecosystem so that organizations can identify and select only the technologies that address their particular requirements, rather than saddling them with the cost and complexity of many products/capabilities they don’t need.

“Customers win when technology vendors work together to make it easier to identify the right solutions for their specific needs,” said Robb Henshaw, Co-Founder & CMO at Cameyo. “As organizations work to empower their people with simple, secure solutions so that they can productively work from anywhere, they’ve been forced to wade through a lot of competing information that leads to confusion, not clarification. We’re excited to be joined by the rest of the Digital Workspace Ecosystem Alliance members to help provide customers with the information needed to create the Digital Workspace strategy that works best for them.”