Tara Landes is the President and Founder of Bellrock Benchmarking Inc. She has worked directly with the leaders and management of dozens of enterprises over the past 20+ years delivering training and implementing custom management skills and tools.

Bellrock’s program Remarkable Leadership for Uncertain Times is the course you needed yesterday. Leading change, meeting rhythms, setting expectations, and more. We go beyond just theory – we work with you one on one to apply proven techniques to your unique situation.

Tara earned her MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and her Undergrad from Western University. She has also completed the Not for Profit Board Director Certificate offered by the Institute of Corporate Directors.

To register to take the course Remarkable Leadership for Uncertain Times, go to: https://bellrock.ca/training/remarkable-leadership-for-uncertain-times/ and use priority code ECN20.