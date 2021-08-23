Every business needs cyber security. As such, every MSSP, MSP or VAR must either build out a security offering or outsource to a third party. Failure to do this right will accelerate them towards becoming marginalized in the industry. Who better to make the case than one of America’s premier Managed Services Provider, TPX. Started 17 years ago, today they service over 50,000 customer locations across USA. They are at the top of most MSP lists and work with other channel partners. In this session, find out how they have built a vibrant cyber security offering and how you can leverage. See www.tpx.com for details.