The majority of channel professionals disclose that, as of early 2021, their company’s partner programs did not fulfill their full potential; nearly a third of those surveyed reported that less than 25% of the company’s total sales revenue came from partner sales.

By no coincidence, 78% of survey participants have yet to automate more than a quarter of their channel functions, essentially capping the number of partners they can manage without substantial internal hiring.

However, this is all about to change.