Broadvoice, an award-winning provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP Trunking services for businesses, announced the addition of technology channel marketing veteran Lauri Martinez as Vice President of Channel Marketing.

Martinez brings more than 20 years of B2B marketing experience to Broadvoice, where she will work to ensure that Broadvoice’s partner program aligns with the company’s overall growth strategy and delivers true value to Broadvoice partners. Specifically, she will oversee the development of strategic marketing plans to help recruit, onboard and enable partners to market and sell Broadvoice solutions. She will be responsible for all to-channel and through-channel campaigns and will also manage the Broadvoice Partner Advisory Board.

Before joining Broadvoice, Martinez served as Senior Director, North America Field, Channel and Customer Marketing at PGi. Previously, she held senior marketing positions with CA Technologies, TSL Marketing, Windstream and IBM. Martinez also volunteers to help local small businesses with marketing, including customer growth and retention strategies, and social media marketing.

“I’m excited to join the Broadvoice channel team and to be part of an organization that’s channel first,” said Martinez. “My first objective is to support our partner program, which enables our selling partners to take their UCaaS businesses to the next level – more proof of Broadvoice’s commitment to the channel as a true go-to-market partner.”

For more information on the Broadvoice Partner Program, please call 866.697.9112, or visit the Broadvoice Partner Program.