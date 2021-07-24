Broadvoice announced that the company has acquired GoContact, an Aveiro, Portugal-based international provider of Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions with sales and service operations in Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Angola and Colombia. GoContact’s cloud-native CCaaS platform includes integrated omnichannel and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Terms were not disclosed.

“This transaction delivers immediate synergies for both companies,” said Broadvoice CEO Jim Murphy. “GoContact has an extraordinary growth story thanks to its powerful cloud-native platform, market position in the fast-growing business process outsourcing (BPO) vertical, and extraordinary team of professionals on the ground in three continents. The complementary technologies, expertise and geographic reach of our combined resources will accelerate the growth of our newly combined company.”

Scope and Scale Synergies

The combination of Broadvoice’s and GoContact’s technologies, operations and talent give the merged organization distinct competitive advantages, including:

Broadvoice’s leadership in the Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) in the U.S.

Go Contact’s leadership in the Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) market in Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM)

UCaaS and CCaaS cross sales to existing and new customers in each company’s respective geographic markets

Strong in-market sales and service footprints across four continents – North America, Europe, Africa and South America

Similar technologies and platforms to enable natural integration of each other’s products into customer offerings going forward

Cutting-edge solutions that empower customers to deliver a superior customer experience through embedded CRM, collaboration and helpdesk software-as-a-service platforms

Scalable solutions targeting the large high-growth cloud contact center market.

Award-winning customer experience and operational excellence

“Broadvoice checked every box as GoContact’s growth partner— from our shared customer-first approach to investment in top-tier talent and technology,” said GoContact CEO Rui Marques. “We look forward to working with our new Broadvoice team to empower our business customers with the ability to cut costs, increase collaboration and deliver superior customer experiences.”

Source: Broadvoice