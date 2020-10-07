Broadvoice simplifies communications for small and medium businesses (SMBs) by combining powerful cloud PBX, UC and collaboration features with virtual call center in one award-winning Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform that delivers enterprise-class features at affordable rates. The platform is connected to Broadvoice’s secure, redundant network and hosting infrastructure, enabling SMBs to connect with customers securely anytime, anywhere and with any device.

It has launched Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce on Salesforce AppExchange, providing new ways to deliver a more personalized experience to customers by connecting B-hive’s cloud communications, collaboration and call center tools with Salesforce customer databases and workflows. Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce empowers small and medium businesses (SMBs) to more effectively manage and communicate with their customers on the Salesforce platform.

Built on the Salesforce Platform, Broadvoice B-hive for Salesforce is currently available on the Salesforce AppExchange.