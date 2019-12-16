It’s obvious that given a choice, everyone would prefer to do business with a company that is well-managed. For MSPs, VARs and ITSPs, running on best practices can be a huge competitive advantage as well as critical in future-proofing their businesses.

How could you recognize a company that is well-managed without actually knowing them?

The free online Best Business Practice Assessment helps channel partners to benchmark the way they run their companies. They have to complete 200 questions to generate the proper assessment. Using an algorithm that has been fine-tuned with thousands of assessments, each applicant is scored in every area of best practice. The companies with the highest 50 scores will earn one of the Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards.

Winning this award is how best managed companies can be easily identified!

Physical awards are only given to those who attend the Awards Gala. Other winners, will receive the recognition but with the only digital logo to leverage. This year, we also handed out a “50 Best Lapel Pin” that winners can wear. Particularly useful when networking or pitching to clients.

Here are some winners of the 2019 Britain’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards that happened at the recent Awards Gala on December 12th in London.Congratulations to all!

Video coming soon to showcase some of the comments and insights by the winners!

WANT MORE INFORMATION?

When MSPs, VARs and ITSPs take this test, they will gain a better understanding of their strengths and weaknesses. They can even benchmark their progress year over year and compare to their peers. Actually, many tell us that just asking themselves the 200 questions was a catalysis for changing their bad habits.

Our core mission is to help channel partners build a bigger, better, stronger and smarter business. The first step in achieving this big goal is to simply help them measure their best practices. Ultimately, the process helps them gain strength by understanding and improving their weaknesses.

How or if each company choose to improve is entirely up to them!

Some choose to go it alone to fix their problems. Some hire coaches to help. Some choose to collaborate in peer-groups (our preference) to work as a team to fix their problems. Of course, some choose to do nothing (most likely a bad idea).

We do not judge, but we do believe that it makes absolute sense for all MSPs, VARs and ITSPs to continually work on improving their business practices while building a sustainable and predictable recurring revenue!

How we are helping the channel to achieve this goal?

Learn about the four resources that we offer the channel:

Many in our channel partner community have been leveraging the first 3 resources for several years. The 4th resource is a brand new group of next generation channel partners who want to leverage a Mastermind Peer-Group with Professional Coaching support to improve their business while getting their costs subsidized by vendors and distributors (whose businesses ultimately depend on a strong and vibrant future channel). The group is called the Channel Partner Alliance and will be coming to the UK in 2020. Get on the VIP list to stay up to date!

It has been an honour to award some of Britain’s Best and we look forward to 2020!