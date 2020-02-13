Bitdefender announce its acceptance into the ThreatConnect Developer Partner Program.

As a member of the Developer Partner Program, Bitdefender can now leverage ThreatConnect’s intelligence, automation, orchestration, and analytics with the goal of helping bring new, joint solutions to market that best service customers and help protect them from cyber threats.

Bitdefender’s cutting-edge Advanced Threat Intelligence solution will now be accessible via the ThreatConnect platform, helping customers reduce time-to-value with an out-of-the box, easy-to-configure integration. Threat Intelligence users will be able to stay current with the latest updates in the data feeds without having to change configuration or write software code.

Bitdefender’s Threat Intelligence data is fueled by the Bitdefender Global Protective Network (GPN) which protects over 500 million systems and it’s one of the largest security delivery infrastructures capable of processing more than 15 billion queries per day. This allows for real-time insights into evasive malware, advanced persistent threats, zero-days or botnets that security specialists struggle to identify on a daily basis.

Here what ThreatConnect and Bitdefender had to say about the integration:

“We’re excited about the opportunities and advantages created for enterprise security teams by our integration with the ThreatConnect Developer Partner Program,” said Bitdefender Senior Vice-President, Enterprise Solutions, Harish Agastya. “The option of accessing Bitdefender Advanced Threat Intelligence over the ThreatConnect platform arms them with best-in-class global intelligence at a top level of convenience and ease of use.”

“The goal at ThreatConnect has always been to enable security teams to make smarter, faster decisions,” said Andy Pendergast, VP of Product of ThreatConnect. “For that reason, we are excited for Bitdefender to join the ThreatConnect Developer Partner Program. This partnership will enable us to develop strong operational use cases. Together, we can make a positive impact for our customers and users.”